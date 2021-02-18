 Skip to main content
Continuing Education Units available

The sessions at the 2021 PDPW Business Conference offer a total of 790 minutes of continuing-education units through three continuing-education providers.

  • PDPW’s Dairy AdVanCE® – DACE – is open to the public. Farmers and student subscriptions are free; professional subscriptions are $50 a year. Visit www.DairyAdvance.org for more information.
  • American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists – ARPAS – provides certification of animal scientists through examination, continuing education and commitment to a code of ethics. Limitations and restrictions apply to the number of continuing-education credits that can be obtained. Visit www.arpas.org for more information.
  • Certified Crop Advisor – CCA – is one of the professional-certification programs offered by the American Society of Agronomy. Visit www.certifiedcropadvisor.org for more information.

