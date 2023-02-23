The 2023 PDPW Business Conference offers a total of 810 minutes of continuing-education units through three continuing-education providers.
PDPW’s Dairy AdVanCE® – DACE – is for everyone in dairy. Farmer and student subscriptions are free; industry professionals can sign up for a $75 lifetime subscription. Visit www.DairyAdvance.org for more information.
American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists – ARPAS – provides certification of animal scientists through examination, continuing education and commitment to a code of ethics. Limitations and restrictions apply to the number of continuing-education credits that can be obtained. Visit www.arpas.org for more information.
Certified Crop Advisor – CCA – is one of the professional-certification programs offered by the American Society of Agronomy. Visit www.certifiedcropadvisor.org for more information.