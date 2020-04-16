Teamwork, monitoring and recordkeeping are all important pieces of maintaining good hoof health and preventing lameness on dairy farms. A dairy farmer should be working with his or her entire team, including nutritionist, hoof trimmer, veterinarian and others. We all see lameness as an impediment to progress and sustainability for a dairy.
Digital dermatitis is one of the most common issues causing lameness. Fortunately it’s one of the easiest of all foot diseases to control. The keys are to focus on heifers, use footbaths frequently and to treat appropriately. It’s a lifelong infection. We want to prevent it as much as possible because an animal will have it for life. At that point our goal is not to cure, but to control it to a degree that we can manage and maintain the animal in the herd.
Intervention and control strategies should begin with heifers. If there’s no digital dermatitis in heifers pre-calving, the majority of them will remain clear in the lactation following calving. But if a heifer has multiple cases before calving, the likelihood of digital dermatitis is much more.
In treating digital dermatitis, the primary goal is to reduce pain as soon as possible using the appropriate products responsibly at the smallest possible dose of antibacterials such as tetracycline. A number of products are available on the market. Review laboratory tests and discuss potential efficacy with a veterinarian before using any new products.
Collecting data on incidence and severity of digital dermatitis as well as other hoof-health issues is another key factor in hoof health. The use of footbaths for increased incidences of digital dermatitis will bring cases to a more-controlled level. Timing of footbaths depends on a farm’s goals, which products a producer uses and the hygiene on the dairy. Use a “dial-up” approach to run the footbath as frequently as needed to reach the level of digital dermatitis desired on a farm. After that look at ways to reduce costs with fewer or different products as appropriate.
Footbaths should be at least 10 to 12 feet long with 24-inch-tall sides to control splashing. The goal with a longer footbath is to increase contact time for cows as they are walking through.
To prevent corkscrew hoofs and sole ulcers routine monitoring and maintenance hoof trimming is important, especially for animals at greater risk. The goal should be to systematically monitor the herd to catch and find lame cows every one to two weeks. There should be someone in charge at every dairy whose job it is to monitor cows for lameness and hoof-health problems.