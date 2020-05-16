THOMASBORO, Ill. — Planting dates in Champaign County and much of Eastern Illinois are a mixed bag, said Kris Ehler, an advocate for early planting of soybeans when the conditions are right.
Soil conditions have been right a couple of times, but temperatures remain low.
The first planting window for soybeans in his area opened April 8 and the second about April 20, he said. Soybeans planted during the warm stretch are looking good.
“For the most part, soybeans have cracked the surface. So far so good,” he said.
However, the end of April and beginning of May brought cooler temperatures and rain.
“For growers this year it’s not a real slam dunk,” he said of choosing when to plant.
While the soil conditions were fit, soil temperatures were “marginal at best,” said Ehler, sales agronomist for Ehler Bros., his family’s seed, chemical, and custom application company. Weather forecasts indicate temperatures won’t be consistently warm until mid-May, he said May 5.
“It’s all over the board,” he said of how much is planted in his area.
Some farmers are done planting soybeans, others are 20-40% finished. The amount of corn planted varies are well. Some growers still have most of their corn in the bag waiting for soil temperatures to warm, he said.
With low commodity prices, Ehler said a few farmers in his area are switching some of their acres from corn to soybeans.
“Growers are weighing the risks,” he said, noting that it’s not a big switch and often on marginal land.