Corn in need of more rain to fill out ears
Crop Watcher

Corn in need of more rain to fill out ears

Severtson family

The Severtson family of Kenneth, Minn., is Kris, left, Sterling, Denise and Andrea. They will serve as Crop Watchers for southwestern Minnesota this season. 

The summer is racing by. I would have to say at the moment, the crops looks good.

During this last two-week period, I received about 2 inches of rain on my home farm, a bit more on one farm a few miles north and less again over west on another farm. The rain was ideally timed for corn pollination, but we will need more rain to fill out the ears for a hopeful harvest this fall.

Soybeans are blooming and setting pods, once again hoping for a good drink of water in August. My third cutting of alfalfa looks to be much better than the second cutting.

On the cattle side, the pastures are definitely running low but still showing some life. So far, the creeks and ponds still have water, so I haven’t had to haul water to them yet.

The feedlot steers and heifers definitely like any shade or bit of wind they can get. They do decrease in feed intake a bit with the heat, but are still eating and gaining. Hopefully cattle prices keep gaining also!

My concrete project got put on hold because of the good rain and then the heat, so hopefully I get rained out some more!

I hope we are fortunate and get some more rain this week and even more hopeful that everybody gets it for a change!

