NEW BERLIN, Ill. — Some agronomists had expressed caution about planting too early this year because of low temperatures. But many farmers took advantage of rare breaks in the wet spring. Marty Marr was one of them. He made good progress in April, despite the iffy weather.
“We were cautious with the temperatures,” he said. “But we had some good conditions to plant to, so we continued on.”
He was able to get all of his corn planted on his Sangamon County farm, though he doesn’t anticipate it will be the last of it this season.
“We have some spotting-in to do where we got heavy showers,” Marr said. “Right now we’re looking at pretty good stands of corn. We have a river bottoms spot where we’ll have to do some patching in.
“Everything else, at this point, we’re pretty happy with. We never did get too many runs of excellent weather to really get this crop rolling out of the ground. But what we’ve seen seems to be uniform and has good spacing. As my dad would say, at least you have a good prospect.”
He is near the midway in soybean planting. Progress in his West Southwest region has been all over the board.
“I’ve talked to a few people. They’re either entirely done around here or half done on corn, half on beans, all done with beans, and half with corn,” he said. “I’ve heard all kinds of different combinations.”
Last year Marr was planting corn right to the end of May. He didn’t get his soybeans in the ground until June.
“That was one thing that kept us going,” he said. “We were thinking about drying costs. We’re certainly hopeful to get this crop off to an early start.”
Conservation tilling may play a role.
“We strip-till a fair amount of corn and no-till a lot of beans,” he said. “We’re trying to get fully transitioned to 100% of both.”