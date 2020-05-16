LEWISTOWN, Ill. — The part of Illinois where Matt Howe farms has been lucky to miss some of the rains that slowed planting this spring across the state. He finished planting corn on May 3 on his Fulton County farm.
But by the time he got the planter ready for soybeans, it was too wet to work again.
“I hope we’re not having a repeat of last year. It was a pretty tough year,” he said on May 5.
He didn’t complete planting until June 5 in 2019.
This year he was in a pocket in Western Illinois that missed rains that brought as much as 6 inches nearby.
Corn is starting to spike a little, but not many crops are up yet. Corn and soybeans may get off to a slow start as the 10-day forecast called for more cool temperatures, he said.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic he has been able to get most of the parts he needed for planting this year and says the parts suppliers and fertilizer application companies have worked very hard to keeps things moving for farmers.
Although some things will change as a result of the pandemic and current commodity prices are low, he said he is maintaining a positive outlook.