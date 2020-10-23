MORRISON, Ill. — The combine kicked up some dust on Bunker Hill Road near Morrison on Oct. 6 in dry harvest weather. Arian Landeer had already completed two-thirds of his corn harvest in northwest Illinois before starting beans.
“Corn yields were just OK,” said the Lynn Center farmer. “They are nothing great.”
Corn yields are lower than his five-year average. The drought in August “took the top end off our corn yield,” he said.
Wind also caused some damage this year.
“We were lucky it was just tangled,” he said, knowing that other farmers had a lot of downed corn to deal with this harvest season.
When soybean harvest was complete Oct. 8, he said yields came in just a little below average.
“I don’t think we even started harvest until Oct. 6 or 7 last year,” he said.
After a brief pause for rain on Oct. 12, it was back to corn harvest a little ahead of schedule, “but there is still plenty of time for Mother Nature to screw it up,” he said of having an early end to harvest this year.
According to the Oct. 13 USDA weekly Crop Progress report, corn harvested for grain was 45% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 53%.