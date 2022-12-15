 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

“The corn market got a lift from the strong wheat market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from a decent weekly export sales number… USDA announced the sales of 1,402,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico for the current marketing year. Southern Brazil suffers from dry weather conditions and has raised concerns for their corn crop.”

“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “March corn continues its uptrend from 6.35 low. Strong US domestic cash basis and dry weather in Argentina offers support. Talk final US corn exports may be lower than USDA estimate offers resistance. US farmer remains a reluctant seller in what is left in 2022 marketing year.”

