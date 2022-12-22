 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornerstone Dairy Academy applications due Jan. 31

2023 PDPW Cornerstone Dairy Academy logo

Applications for the 2023 Cornerstone Dairy Academy® are now being accepted. Those hoping to attend the annual three-tiered program are encouraged to apply and select one of the three leadership tracks by Jan. 31, 2023; applicants will be notified of their acceptance by Feb. 11, 2023.

Incorporating specialized content for influential, servant and visionary leadership styles, the program is designed to give dairy producers and professionals a strong foundation specific to communication and leadership skillsets. Led by some of the best facilitators in the business, the program’s interactive format allows students to practice what they’re learning with classmates and presenters. It also incorporates a full day of participation in PDPW’s annual business conference.

Training will be held March 14-15, 2023, at Kalahari Resorts, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, in conjunction with the 2023 PDPW annual business conference.

Visit pdpw.org/programs and select “Cornerstone Dairy Academy” for details, including topics and speakers for each of the three learning pillars, an application form, registration cost and more information.

