Cornerstone Dairy Academy applications due

A three-pillar leadership-development program will once again be held in conjunction with the PDPW Business Conference. Leadership instructors, coaches and experts will lead Cornerstone Dairy Academy™ attendees through the nuances and implications of a trio of leadership styles – influential, servant and visionary. Participants choose which of the three categories they’d like to be selected to join.
Applications are due by Jan. 31 for the March 15-16 program to be held at Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. The two-day training is designed to provide communication, collaboration and networking tools to college-age students, recent graduates pursuing dairy-related careers and those who are at a crossroads in their dairy careers. The program is also meant to provide continued education to dairy producers and industry professionals who want to expand their networks, and effectively lead and work with others. Those who have already completed one or two leadership pillars are encouraged to apply again to participate in another.
“Cornerstone is a great program to attend for the opportunity to meet and listen to great speakers, and network with others who have the same interests and goals,” said 2021 Cornerstone attendee Lucas Schmidt of Lake Breeze Dairy near Malone, Wisconsin. “I had an awesome experience.”
Visit pdpw.org/programs/Cornerstone2022/details to submit applications, which must be submitted online by Jan. 31. Visit pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information, including descriptions of the skill sets taught in the influential, servant and visionary leadership pillars.