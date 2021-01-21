 Skip to main content
Cornerstone Dairy Academy develops leaders

Cornerstone Dairy Academy™ is a leadership program developed for dairy producers and members of allied industry who are interested in building their professional-development skills. It’s scheduled for Mar. 16-17 at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; applications are due Jan. 31. The program will be held partially in conjunction with the 2021 PDPW Business Conference.

Leading experts will share knowledge and experience in communications, leadership and people development, regarding the skills and behaviors connected with influential, visionary and servant leadership. Hands-on interaction, networking and role-playing serve to solidify the fundamentals taught by presenters.

During the second day of the program participants will put their skills to work at the 2021 PDPW Business Conference. After hearing from a keynote speaker during the breakfast program attendees will network with key industry influencers and experts from around the globe. They will explore the latest technologies and learn about the newest dairy-industry research alongside fellow dairy professionals.

Visit pdpw.org/cornerstone-dairy-academy for more information and to apply. Accepted dairy-producer and student applicants pay $150 in tuition; industry applicants pay $450. The remaining costs are covered by a program scholarship. Tuition includes program registration, lodging for the nights of March 16 and 17, and meals for both days of the program. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by Feb. 12. Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information.

