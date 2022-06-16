 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction

Steve Springer's nomination and appointment to serve on the Cattlemen's Beef Board executive committee was incorrectly stated in the article "Beef ... it's what's for everybody" published in the June 9 issue of Agri-View. He was nominated by the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association to serve on the national Cattlemen's Beef Board. He was then appointed to the board in December 2020 by then-Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. He was later named to serve on the board’s executive committee by fellow members of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. We regret the error. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

2022 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as onli…

An Embarrassing Column

An Embarrassing Column

 Editor’s note: Baxter Black retired from writing at the end of 2021. This column is from January 2021.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News