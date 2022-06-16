Steve Springer's nomination and appointment to serve on the Cattlemen's Beef Board executive committee was incorrectly stated in the article "Beef ... it's what's for everybody" published in the June 9 issue of Agri-View. He was nominated by the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association to serve on the national Cattlemen's Beef Board. He was then appointed to the board in December 2020 by then-Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. He was later named to serve on the board’s executive committee by fellow members of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. We regret the error.
Correction
