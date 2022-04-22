The caption on a photo was incorrect for the "Ag joy flies high" story in the April 21 issue of Agri-View. The correct caption reads, "Jeff Thompson holds his grandson Riley next to their Cessna 182 Skylane." We regret the error.
CORRECTION
Related to this story
Most Popular
As is often the case with fledgling markets, the future for carbon credits could go either way. In fact, it could go a lot of different ways.
Content by TerraMax. An inside look at how the team at TerraMax developed their industry-leading microbial inoculants for corn.
"I continually see a lot of misinformation out there about the checkoff. The biggest one is the misconception that checkoff money can be used for lobbying or politics."
A massive blizzard hit the Northern Plains April 12-14, after dumping heavy snow in the Rockies and Northwest, according to the National Weath…
As carbon pipeline projects continue to be debated, the use of eminent domain has become a major issue across Iowa.
It is easy to get excited about planting vegetable seeds and transplants in the vegetable garden, even when it is too early to plant. This fru…
While other classes of wheat and other commodities in general have seen some price appreciation in recent weeks, that’s not been the case for durum.
With the personnel change season in full swing, Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education took steps last week to fill three new staff openings for …
LONE ROCK, Wisconsin – U.S. consumer sales of cannabidiol are forecast to reach about $1.9 billion in 2022. That’s a huge jump from 2014, when…
Each time I drive over a bridge, it reminds me of something one of my business mentors used to say: “How fast would you drive on a bridge if t…