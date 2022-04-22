 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION

The caption on a photo was incorrect for the "Ag joy flies high" story in the April 21 issue of Agri-View. The correct caption reads, "Jeff Thompson holds his grandson Riley next to their Cessna 182 Skylane." We regret the error.

