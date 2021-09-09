In the Sept. 2 edition of Agri-View the California cooperative to which Grace McLaughlin belonged was incorrectly stated in the “Co-op takes fresh approach" article. She belonged to the Arcata Cooperative, officially known as the North Coast Co-op. We regret the error.
CORRECTION
