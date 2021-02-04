 Skip to main content
Correction

Correction

The woman in the photo featured with the article “Hybrid Blend Wins Contest Again” in the Jan. 28 issue of Agri-View was incorrectly identified. She is Morgan Baxter, sister of Tj Nyffenegger. We regret the error.

