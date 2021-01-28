Correction
A photo labeled as Warren and Isabel Brown in the Jan. 21 issue of Agri-View was incorrect. See page B2 for the correct photo. We regret the error.
WINTHROP, Iowa — Ben Reck believes there is more to being a pork producer than raising pigs.
MILES CITY, Mont. – In partnership with the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and the Montana Meat Processors Association, Miles Community Colleg…
There’s a Nebraska cattlewoman who didn’t grow up a cattle girl.
Francis Thicke, with his wife, Susan, is owner and operator of an organic dairy and crop farm near Fairfield, Iowa. They process their milk on…
Stensland Family Farms has been selected as the 2021 Farm Family of the Year by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Division.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Many students learn best by doing, by seeing something in action. At the University of Missouri swine teaching barn here, anim…
VILLA RIDGE, Ill. — The Atherton farm is older than Illinois.
Jaclyn Wilson had a 'whirlwind' of a week on the road.
Introducing our newest youth Producer Progress Reporter. He'll be following T&R Farms in Tilden, Nebraska.
A year ago, the pork industry was filled with optimism.