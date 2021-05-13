The article "Dairy brunch celebrates farming legacy" published in the May 6 issue of Agri-View needs clarification. Nell family members each have an area of concentration. Ronald Nell is the overall farm manager. Ryan Nell oversees crop production and equipment. Wally Nell had managed the dairy herd. Though he's retired from that he still oversees the beef herd and helps manage everything else. Tracy Lewke helps with farm chores, works with cattle, co-manages financials and helps with other farm jobs as needed. Deborah Nell co-manages financials, helps with other farm-job needs, makes meals and watches grandchildren when needed. We regret the errors.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prices have continued to stay high throughout planting season, but change may be on the way. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, however.
- Updated
The Tom Miner Basin of Montana is as picturesque as it is historical. Bordering the northeast corner of Yellowstone National Park, the basin w…
-
- 4 min to read
Oats are a useful crop on the Sumption farm in Frederick, South Dakota for the way they break the pest cycle and benefit soil health. They just don’t pay.
- Updated
A new soy-based product is making strides to minimize dust on gravel roads.
LAURA, Ill. — When Eleanor Basehoar was a little girl, instead of watching cartoons, she was out helping her dad on the farm as he worked with…
- Updated
The Healthy Soil, Healthy Food, Healthy People Initiative is a collaborative project by the USDA-ARS stations in Mandan, Fargo, and Grand Forks, N.D.
- Updated
North Dakota State University is collaborating with Mobile Recon (MR) Systems and HNO (Hamilton Native Outpost) Aerial Spreader on a venture t…
- Updated
OSCEOLA, Iowa — Brandi Dyer is a nurse. She doesn’t work in a big city hospital. She has a desk in an office just off the main drag in this co…
As children grow, they learn how to live by watching and imitating their parents, whether that’s through word or deed.
Joe and Brianna Barnett fell in love with a 1939 fieldstone house at Aberdeen’s 824 N. Lloyd St. while on a bicycling date. Brianna says it reminded her of a gingerbread house. Joe says he thought a magician should live there, which was no coincidence.