Correction

The article "Dairy brunch celebrates farming legacy" published in the May 6 issue of Agri-View needs clarification. Nell family members each have an area of concentration. Ronald Nell is the overall farm manager. Ryan Nell oversees crop production and equipment. Wally Nell had managed the dairy herd. Though he's retired from that he still oversees the beef herd and helps manage everything else. Tracy Lewke helps with farm chores, works with cattle, co-manages financials and helps with other farm jobs as needed. Deborah Nell co-manages financials, helps with other farm-job needs, makes meals and watches grandchildren when needed. We regret the errors.

