A photo caption in the March 11 issue of Agri-View was incorrect. The name of Sarah Korte's farm is Korte Acres LLC. The pig in the photo is Boris. We regret the errors.
Correction
Hoop buildings have been used for a variety of purposes by farmers in recent years, from livestock production to storage.
BROWNTOWN, Wis. – “I can’t do this anymore,” Jeff Bidlingmaier said as he came in from another hard day of milking cows.
An application for a conditional use permit caused some turbulence at the Burt County Board of Supervisors meeting Feb. 9.
The Louis Nigg barn near Sisseton, South Dakota was added to the National Register of Historic Places in March.
Information on assisting with calving for those with less experience
Editor’s note: The following article is part of a series featuring women members of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
Which barn do I choose to market my cattle?
With the dry fall allowing for ample field work in many areas, a lot of farmers are ready to pounce at the right opportunity to get their crop…
There are a handful of inventions that have truly revolutionized agriculture. The steel plow and the threshing machine and the gas-powered tra…
One rural church in northeastern South Dakota is encouraging people to stop and stay awhile, so that they might experience the special way these small, clapboard buildings connect us with the past--and perhaps even gain a little insight as to why volunteers pour so many hours into preserving them.