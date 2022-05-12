 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

A somatic-cell count was incorrectly stated in the article "Teamwork leads to reproductive successes," published in the May 5 issue of Agri-View. The correct somatic-cell count is less than 100,000. We regret the error.

