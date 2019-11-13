Country Home Berries in Concordia, Kansas, is more than just berries.
In addition to strawberries and blueberries, Larry and Teresa Brundridge also grow peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, sweet corn and potatoes.
“We selected strawberries as our main crop because they seem to be an early crop to get to the market,” Teresa said.
The couple has been growing fruit for more than six years. It’s a full time gig for Teresa, with heartfelt assistance from husband Larry. They hand pick everything with the help of a couple high school students.
Their fruit harvest is expected around Memorial Day. For their tomatoes and other vegetables, harvest is around mid-June.
Recently the Brundridges added a hoop house to create a warmer, controlled environment for the strawberries and other fruit.
“Where we’re at in Kansas, we’ve got to plant by Labor Day. It seems to work the best,” Larry said. “If we plant later, we don’t get the things we need in time to get the growth on them.”
During the height of the season, visitors to Country Home Berries can pick their own strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries. They can also purchase them at area farmers markets in Salina, and soon-near home in Concordia. The farm is located 2 miles south of the Walmart stop light, and a half mile east on Oat Road.
What Teresa enjoys most about her business, she said, is “being outside, watching things grow.”
For more information find CountryHomeBerries on Facebook.