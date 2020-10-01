600 grams einkorn flour
1 T. chia seeds (blended into flour)
1 T. psyllium husk powder
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 to 1 C. sourdough starter
2-3 egg whites
3/4 C. water
1/2 C. milk or dairy substitute
1/2 C. maple syrup
2 tsp. vanilla
For filling:
3/4 C. butter
1 T. cinnamon
1 C. maple sugar (optional)
Mix as for bread. Fold. Let rest 15 minutes and fold again. Roll out dough into a rectangle. Spread thin layer of soft butter on entire top of dough and dust with cinnamon. Sprinkle with maple sugar if desired. Roll up, cut into 12 slices, and place in 9x13 pan. Let rise for 6-8 hours. Bake in preheated oven at 400° for 10 minutes, reduce heat to 375° and bake until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 190°.