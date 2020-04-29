3 lbs. boneless blade pork roast (or sirloin roast)
2 T. chili powder
1½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. cayenne pepper
4 C. snack chips (wood, soaked in water for at least 1 hour, optional)
Barbecue sauce (to taste, optional)
½ C. chicken broth
In a small bowl, combine chili powder, salt and cayenne. Rub the mixture over all sides of the meat, pressing to adhere.
Prepare grill to medium indirect heat. For a charcoal grill, scatter about half of the wood chips over the coals. For a gas grill, place about half of the chips in the grill’s smoker box. Place a pan with the pork on the grill over indirect heat, cover and cook, adding more coals or adjusting the gas to maintain a temperature between 250° and 300° and adding more wood chips every 1½ to 2 hours, until the pork is very tender, 5 to 6 hours.
Transfer the meat to a cutting board and let rest 10 to 15 minutes. Remove any twine or netting then use two forks to shred meat into bite-sized pieces. Moisten with cooking juices and/or barbecue sauce.
Place rubbed pork in slow cooker and add ½ C. chicken broth. Cover and cook until pork is very tender, 6 to 8 hours on low for best results or 4 to 5 hours on high.