Lard Pie Crust

Enough for a two crust pie.
3 C. all-purpose flour
1 C. lard
Pinch of salt
3 to 4 T. water
In a bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle in water, a tablespoon at a time, until pastry holds together. Shape into a ball; chill for 30 minutes. Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each half into 1/8 inch thickness. Transfer one to a pie plate and fill with fruit. Add top layer. Seal and flute. Sprinkle with a little sugar.