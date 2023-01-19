 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lard Pie Crust

Photo by Phyllis Coulter

Enough for a two crust pie.

3 C. all-purpose flour

1 C. lard

Pinch of salt

3 to 4 T. water

In a bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle in water, a tablespoon at a time, until pastry holds together. Shape into a ball; chill for 30 minutes. Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each half into 1/8 inch thickness. Transfer one to a pie plate and fill with fruit. Add top layer. Seal and flute. Sprinkle with a little sugar.

