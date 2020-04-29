2 lbs. New York (top loin) pork roast

1 can root beer

18 oz. barbecue sauce

8 hamburger buns

Spray your slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray.

Place pork in slow cooker. Pour root beer over the pork. Cover and cook on low heat for 6 to 8 hours or until it shreds easily. Remove pork and shred it using two forks.

Drain most of the liquid from slow cooker (keep about ½ C.), and return shredded pork to slow cooker, stirring in barbecue sauce. Continue heating on low for 30 minutes, until warmed through. Serve on hamburger buns.