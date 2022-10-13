 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweet Pumpkin Sandwiches

1 lb. lean ground beef or turkey

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1/2 C. hot water

1/2 C. ketchup

3/4 C. tomato juice or sauce

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 C. pumpkin puree

In a large skillet, brown ground beef with onion. Cook until internal temperature of meat reaches 160°. Drain excess fat. Remove meat and onions from skillet. Place water, ketchup, tomato juice, nutmeg, cloves, chili powder and pepper in skillet. Bring to a rolling boil. Add cooked meat, onions and pumpkins. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add more juice if too thick. Serve on hamburger buns.

