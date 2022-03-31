 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dutch Lettuce

Dutch Lettuce

1 bag lettuce

1 bag spinach

1 lb. bacon

6 eggs, hard-boiled and cubed

1 onion, diced

2 C. Miracle Whip

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. prepared mustard

3/4 C. sugar

½ tsp. celery salt

½ tsp. pepper

Combine lettuce, spinach and onion. Brown bacon and crumble into salad with egg pieces.

Make a dressing of remaining ingredients. Blend and pour on salad just before serving. Keep in fridge separately.

Cook’s note: “Growing up in Pella, this was a hit at the old restaurant Central Park Cafe where I worked and my mom worked.”

