Dutch Lettuce

1 bag lettuce
1 bag spinach
1 lb. bacon
6 eggs, hard-boiled and cubed
1 onion, diced
2 C. Miracle Whip
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. prepared mustard
3/4 C. sugar
½ tsp. celery salt
½ tsp. pepper
Combine lettuce, spinach and onion. Brown bacon and crumble into salad with egg pieces.
Make a dressing of remaining ingredients. Blend and pour on salad just before serving. Keep in fridge separately.
Cook’s note: “Growing up in Pella, this was a hit at the old restaurant Central Park Cafe where I worked and my mom worked.”