One of the newest twists in cover crops occurred because of COVID-19.
With the disruption of the food supply chain in 2020, a number of producers looking for ways to improve soil health turned to using seed mixtures with edible plants.
Keith Berns, founder of Green Cover Seeds at Bladen, Nebraska is among a number of firms offering the mixes that some have called chaos mixes or chaos gardens.
“I don’t really like the term ‘chaos garden,’” he said.
For the last three years’ Green Cover has produced what Berns calls a Milpa mix. His mixture is based on an intercropping system that was first developed in Mesoamerica centuries ago. It includes combinations of legumes (beans and peas), nightshades (okra, tomatoes and eggplants), cucurbits (squash and cucumbers), brassicas (radishes and turnips) and herbs, grains and corn.
“The Milpa mix was very popular this year,” he said. “COVID has everybody rethinking the whole food system and doing things to help other people.”
Berns donates enough seed for one acre of cover crop, provided the harvest goes to a food bank or another public food distribution service.
“As a general rule, farmers are pretty well removed from growing food for people,” he said.
Rather than selling to consumers, farmers’ grain goes into a system where it’s processed into animal feed and other products. But Berns sees benefits in sharing the harvest bounty with the end user.
“There is something very rewarding, very satisfying to actually see the food you are selling or in the case of the Milpa acre, you are giving away,” he said. “This feeling is something that has been lost in our system. It’s a start to change the mindset and reconnects farmers to their original purpose of growing food.”
Farmers who planted more than Berns’ first acres reported selling food produced on their additional acres using a U-pick system. Others harvested their mixed cover crop to sell at roadside stands, farmer’s markets and local grocery stores.
This spring, the numbers or Milpa mix orders almost doubled, Berns said.
“I sent 20,000 pounds of the mix to 400 farmers across the country. I’ll be ramping up the quantity next year,” he said.
The company sells to all 50 states, all Canadian provinces and has shipped some seed overseas. A new website, milpagarden.com, has instructions for growing the garden and other information, as well as a sign-up for the waiting list.
“This experience has been a great introduction to plant diversity and plant communities for many producers,” said the Green Cover owner. “All things are intertwined.”