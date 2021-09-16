Cover crops reduce nitrate concentrations in drainage tile

Efficient nitrogen management is fundamental for modern agricultural production. It influences farm profitability and has far-reaching environmental and sustainability implications.
Farmers have increasingly turned to cover crops to help manage nitrogen levels. For example, cover crops can scavenge nitrogen from the soil and help maintain soil nitrogen for the following year’s crop. Many factors impact nitrogen management including field characteristics, in-field nutrient management, crop variety, weather, soil conditions, soil texture, and the timing of nitrogen applications.
There are many benefits to a farming system which keeps the land covered with growing vegetation for as much of the year as possible. After a field is harvested, residual nitrogen remains in the soil; when no vegetation is present, that nitrogen is vulnerable to being carried away into tile or groundwater. Establishing a cover crop after harvesting the previous crop allows for nitrogen capture and uptake of water which reduces drainage and minimizes the loss of residual nitrogen. Particularly in late fall and early spring, growing cover crops optimizes nitrogen utilization during seasons typically marked by snowmelt and-or rainfall, heavy leaching, and associated nitrogen losses.
In recent years a team of researchers at University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms and Discovery Farms Minnesota set out to determine if cover crops have a positive influence on nitrate concentrations in drainage tile. The teams received a joint Conservation Innovation Grant to monitor nutrient and sediment loss in tile water from Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2020.
Grab-samples were taken year-round every two weeks from 48 sites, representing 24 sites from each state. Nitrate concentration values are relative to many contributing factors which can differ across fields. As a result, basic trend analysis of concentrations over time was used to evaluate the effect of cover crops on nitrate concentrations in tile-drainage systems.
Average monthly concentration change was plotted from December through April with Fall – either October or November depending on which month had the first data point – as the reference point to which the subsequent months’ concentrations were compared. Analysis showed a trend of decreasing nitrate concentrations in tile drainage from fields with cover crops, while fields without cover crops showed little change (see figure 1). By April, fields with cover crops as well as those without returned to similar measures. Although data was limited, the results indicate cover crops have a positive effect on preventing overwinter nitrate leaching.
Applying fall nutrients – typically manure – to fields is common in Wisconsin. Nitrogen applied in fall on unplanted fields will potentially be lost and no longer available when spring arrives. However, cover crops have the potential to capture fall-applied nutrients so they will be available the following spring.
Aaron Wunderlin is senior research specialist with University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms; email aaron.wunderlin@wisc.edu to reach him. Ryan Heiderman is nitrogen-projects coordinator with UW-Discovery Farms; email heiderman@wisc.edu to reach him.