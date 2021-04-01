COVID-19 resources for addressing substance use in rural communities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified several groups of people and communities that are at increased risk or may face additional health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes rural communities and people who use drugs or have substance use disorder. Federal agencies have implemented several policy changes aimed at supporting prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for substance use disorder, and the uninterrupted provision of safe and effective pain management in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of National Drug Control Policy outlines ongoing policy changes each of the National Drug Control Program agencies are taking to support the following priorities:
Helping Americans with addiction
Offering relief opportunities for people and small businesses impacted by COVID-19:
Expanding the use of telemedicine and electronic prescribing
Increasing flexibility for treatment with methadone and buprenorphine
Ensuring access to prescribed controlled substances
Supporting rural and tribal communities
Rural Community Toolbox COVID-19 Response Starting Points
The Rural Community Toolbox provides details on federal funding opportunities and other resources rural communities can use to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on individuals with SUD and community efforts related to drug prevention and treatment.
Here are additional resources and tools available from federal agencies and other federally funded organizations that can help rural communities build healthy drug-free places to live during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUD Focused Federal Resources
National Institute of Drug Abuse published a set a frequently asked questions on COVID-19 and People with Addiction or Substance Use Disorder.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Coronavirus Resources and Information offers a variety of updates and resources on funding programs, guidance for Opioid Treatment Programs, virtual recovery resources, and more.
Federal COVID-19 Resources
Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response the Technical Resources, Assistance Center and Information Exchange offers Novel Coronavirus Resources, including technical assistance and community planning tools.
Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Coronavirus Disease Information
Indian Health Service Coronavirus provides information on the federal response in Indian Country, including community, family and household resources.
Small Business Administration Coronavirus: Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources.
Other Federally Funded COVID-19 Resources
Rural Health Information Hub’s Rural Response to Coronavirus Disease 2019. issue guide provides rural resources, funding, new, events, rural community innovations in response to the pandemic and more.
Rural Health Information Hub’s Rural Healthcare Surge Readiness offers information, guidance and other resources for healthcare systems related to preparing and responding to COVID-19 surge.
Rural Health Research Gateway publications on Coronavirus Disease 2019.