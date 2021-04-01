 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 resources for addressing substance use in rural communities

COVID-19 resources for addressing substance use in rural communities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified several groups of people and communities that are at increased risk or may face additional health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes rural communities and people who use drugs or have substance use disorder. Federal agencies have implemented several policy changes aimed at supporting prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for substance use disorder, and the uninterrupted provision of safe and effective pain management in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of National Drug Control Policy outlines ongoing policy changes each of the National Drug Control Program agencies are taking to support the following priorities:

Helping Americans with addiction

 Offering relief opportunities for people and small businesses impacted by COVID-19:

 Expanding the use of telemedicine and electronic prescribing

 Increasing flexibility for treatment with methadone and buprenorphine

 Ensuring access to prescribed controlled substances

 Supporting rural and tribal communities

Rural Community Toolbox COVID-19 Response Starting Points

The Rural Community Toolbox provides details on federal funding opportunities and other resources rural communities can use to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on individuals with SUD and community efforts related to drug prevention and treatment.

Here are additional resources and tools available from federal agencies and other federally funded organizations that can help rural communities build healthy drug-free places to live during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SUD Focused Federal Resources

 National Institute of Drug Abuse published a set a frequently asked questions on COVID-19 and People with Addiction or Substance Use Disorder.

 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Coronavirus Resources and Information offers a variety of updates and resources on funding programs, guidance for Opioid Treatment Programs, virtual recovery resources, and more.

Federal COVID-19 Resources

 Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response the Technical Resources, Assistance Center and Information Exchange offers Novel Coronavirus Resources, including technical assistance and community planning tools.

 Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Coronavirus Disease Information

 Indian Health Service Coronavirus provides information on the federal response in Indian Country, including community, family and household resources.

 Small Business Administration Coronavirus: Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources.

Other Federally Funded COVID-19 Resources

 Rural Health Information Hub’s Rural Response to Coronavirus Disease 2019. issue guide provides rural resources, funding, new, events, rural community innovations in response to the pandemic and more.

 Rural Health Information Hub’s Rural Healthcare Surge Readiness offers information, guidance and other resources for healthcare systems related to preparing and responding to COVID-19 surge.

 Rural Health Research Gateway publications on Coronavirus Disease 2019.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Members, pastors leave their mark on rural church
Rural Churches

Members, pastors leave their mark on rural church

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

German ancestry is strong in the Bialas family and in the Immanuel Lutheran congregation. The family spoke only German at home when Lawrence was young. He didn’t know English when he started grade school. “It was tough, I tell you,” he said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News