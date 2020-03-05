FREDONIA, Wis. – With the world’s population growing and prosperity increasing, sustainable milk production is more important than ever. At the same time, rules and regulations become stricter while raw materials, labor and energy become more expensive. Accurate information about cow health is imperative to managing, keeping and passing on a successful business.
The more a producer accurately knows how dairy cows are performing, the better equipped he or she is to make effective management decisions. CowManager’s ear sensor provides real-time information for each individual cow by measuring cow behavior and ear temperature. Early intervention results in reduced treatment costs, improved milk production, less labor and an overall healthier herd.
“The decisions we make are for our future,” said Tiffany Schneider, herdsperson at family-farm Paulus Dairy and mother of three young children.
Andy Paulus, co-owner of Paulus Dairy, said, “With the dairy industry changing so rapidly, the farming community has to adapt. Everything we do today will affect tomorrow. That’s where family comes into the family farm – we want to be here; we want to pass it on.”
Through the years Paulus Dairy has grown from 33 cows to the current 1,500-cow operation near Fredonia. The family manages 1,500 youngstock and farm 2,000 acres, all while making decisions that advance and innovate the operation. They installed CowManager® in May 2018 as a tool to facilitate long-term success.
“The system gives us a good snapshot of what that cow is doing,” said Mike Paulus, co-owner of Paulus Dairy. “It’s an easy program and once you get going, it’s not overthink-it; it’s work-it.”
When planning for long-term sustainability and profitability, it’s important to focus on the overall health of the herd. Where most cow-monitoring systems only focus on heat detection, CowManager also concentrates on monitoring cow health. The activity tracker in CowManager’s ear sensor measures activity and resting time, rumination and eating, and ear temperature. Monitoring cows 24-7 allows for earlier intervention, which results in quicker recovery, reduced cull rates, treatment costs, and labor, ultimately increasing profitability.
At Paulus Dairy each day starts with a review of CowManager reports. Not only does the system save time from walking the pens, but it offers a more-precise observation than what can be achieved with a brief glance from the human eye. The Paulus crew recalls a case in which the system flagged a cow for going off feed.
“There is no way that even the best herdsman would have picked that cow out as having a DA,” Mike Paulus said. “But she was in early stages and we got her fixed up and away she went.”
With the early detection, treatment was less-invasive and less costly. Her recovery was much quicker and she remained in production.
Paulus Dairy is approaching the end of two years with the CowManager system; the family says it continues to see the benefits of the technology.
“CowManager is another tool in our arsenal to be more profitable, productive and efficient,” Andy Paulus said.
Information was provided by CowManager. Visit www.cowmanager.com for more information.