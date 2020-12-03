The University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms along with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection partnered this year for a producer-led webinar series called “Planting New Ideas, Growing Conservation” to feature farmers and conservation practices. An Oct. 13 webinar featured Kelby Lechleitner, a beef and ginseng farmer in Marathon County, Wisconsin.
Lechleitner shared his experiences with no-tilling, interseeding and grazing cover crops. The Lechleitners in 2014 transitioned from a dairy to a cow-calf-beef herd and have learned a lot by trying new things. They’ve transitioned their acreage to no-till. They graze cover crops to gain more feed for their beef cows from fall into winter. Their idea to make those changes was sparked from a meeting with Matt Oehmichen of Short Lane Ag Supply, who also participated in the recent webinar.
In the first year of grazing cover crops Lechleitner interseeded into his 30-inch corn rows in early June when the corn was in the V3 to V4 stage. The next year he interseeded into 60-inch corn rows in hopes of increasing light to the cover crops as well as obtaining better stands and tonnage for grazing. In 2020 his strategy with 60-inch rows worked well. The cattle had plenty of cover crops and leftover corn stalks to graze on this fall.
Usually rates for interseeding cover crops range from 16 to 18 pounds per acre but because Lechleitner had plans of grazing the rate was increased to 38 pounds per acre. He planted a mix with eight different species – annual rye, cereal rye, oats, crimson clover, cow peas, sunflowers and two types of rapeseed. Oehmichen referred to the mix as the “iron horse” in interseeding mixes because of its ability to survive and flourish.
“Cover crops do not have to break the bank,” Oehmichen said. “This eight-way interseeding mix came out to be only $26 per acre, even at the heavier planting rate.”
Lechleitner said he’s seen health benefits from grazing his beef cattle because of the extra exercise they receive by harvesting their own quality forage from the pasture. He plans to bale-graze this winter so the herd can continue to have exercise and reap movement benefits.
Transitioning to no-till and planting cover crops has eliminated tillage passes as well as reduced inputs on the Lechleitner farm. This year the only fertilizer used on the interseeded corn field was corn starter applied at planting along with manure nutrients left in the field from the cattle grazing this past fall.
Oehmichen is often questioned as a retailer as to why he promotes such practices if they don’t generating sales for Short Lane Ag Supply.
“From an ag-retail point of view, if a farmer is running out of money and can’t purchase our inputs it will run us out of business,” he said. “I’d rather see farmers being successful and able to do business with us than go bankrupt.”
Lechleitner and Oehmichen are members of the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation, a community-led watershed group that includes both farmers and farm groups. The partnership also includes a diverse membership of engaged citizens from Marathon County lake groups, wildlife groups, non-profits, government agencies, private agronomists and more. The goals of the group are to enhance agriculture and farming in the region through conservation and profitability. They aim to keep their communities healthy by protecting water quality as well as ensuring farmers are producing quality products and sustaining a good life on their farms. Visit www.facebook.com/eaupleinepartnership for more information.
The number of dairy farms has significantly decreased in the area, resulting in reduced forage production and increased row cropping. That’s led to an increase in soil erosion. By implementing creative and regenerative practices into row-cropping systems those erosion concerns are being reduced.
Visit www.uwdiscoveryfarms.org for more information.