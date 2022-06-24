Biden ag policy so far keeps focus on climate projects, voluntary efforts

Before Joe Biden became president, there was no shortage of discussion about his farm policy, much of it centered on mandates related to climate.

The predictions were half right. In the nearly year and a half since taking office, the Biden administration has stressed climate issues in its conservation proposals. But it hasn’t stressed mandatory regulations, instead emphasizing voluntary efforts and incentives.

“You’re seeing a lot of emphasis put on climate,” says Andrew Walmsley, senior director for government affairs at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

But Walmsley says the USDA has worked with farm organizations and other groups to try to address the issue in a bipartisan way. When Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced in February that the USDA would invest $1 billion in its Partnership for Climate Smart Commodities, the response from farm groups was supportive, in part because most of the money was to support pilot projects around the country rather than to put mandatory requirements in place.

“We were definitely in support of the idea of doing pilot projects,” Walmsley says. “We can’t let it (climate) become a partisan issue. These are long-term commitments we are asking farmers to make.”

The USDA investment in climate projects “is pretty significant,” according to Aaron Shier, senior government relations representative for the National Farmers Union.

The first programs have been announced and applications are flowing in, Shier says.

The Biden administration is also investing in clean energy and in infrastructure, all of which can help in dealing with climate change and with issues such as energy costs.

But those are long-term efforts. The problem, Shier says, is that the economy is struggling right now and making moves that will help everyone in the long run doesn’t help the administration much politically in the short term.

There is also an open question how much impact all of this will have on the next farm bill. Traditionally, presidential administrations have limited influence on farm bills, but Walmsley says that no matter who takes control of the U.S. House or Senate in the fall elections, any farm bill will require some level of bipartisan support and it will need to, at the very least, not be openly opposed by the administration.

All of that points toward climate being a part of the farm bill in some fashion.

The U.S. House Agriculture Committee held a hearing last week on the role of climate research in supporting agricultural resiliency and Chairman David Scott, D-Georgia, issued a statement saying “Climate change is one of the most pressing issues that we face today, and it is urgent that we overcome this challenge by supporting research and development, our land grant institutions, and USDA research efforts.”

