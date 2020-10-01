Editor’s note: The following was written by Anthony Bly, South Dakota State University Extension soils field specialist, and David Karki for the SDSU Extension website Sept. 15.
The equipment associated with precision farming is a considerable investment and is a great tool for gaining knowledge about your farming operation, soils, crop varieties and hybrids, fertility program and planting equipment.
But the yield monitor is often overlooked as the critical piece of equipment when the crops are ready for harvest.
Harvest pressure is immense when the crop is ready, but proper calibration will help get the job done much more effectively. Don’t think that mistakes made during harvest or wrong yield data can be corrected after the fact. Basically, the old adage of “junk in = junk out” is very true.
What to include in your grain yield monitor calibration plan?
Make sure your monitor controller screen is ready for this year’s data. Is there enough room in the internal storage or the external USB? Move last year’s data to an appropriate folder or even get a new USB device for the upcoming year.
Power up the yield monitor and components and make sure everything is working and there are no error codes that would indicate a potential problem. Check all the components and wiring to make sure everything is connected and wires have not become damaged.
Verify the scale on your weigh wagon or grain cart is accurate. This may include loading out some of last year’s grain and checking the weight on a certified scale at your local grain elevator.
Think about a field you might want to start combining and develop a plan for how you will vary the grain flow across the mass flow sensor. Don’t use headlands, end rows and poor field areas. There are two ways to vary the flow across the sensor. One can vary the speed of the combine to increase or decrease the flow or keep the combine speed constant and vary the width of cut at the header or the number of rows for corn. With either approach, the larger the area combined for each calibration load the better.
Your yield monitor manual will suggest the quantity of grain and number of calibration points to combine for each approach.
Understand that re-calibration is needed as grain moisture or test weights may vary by farm location and crop variety/hybrid. A rule of thumb is that different mass flow sensor calibrations are needed for grain above and below 20%.
Do not forget to calibrate the grain moisture sensor to values measured at your local grain elevator or your own moisture sensor if you know that it corresponds with a certified grain moisture tester.
When harvest is slow because of poor weather conditions, use this time to back up your data.
Always consult your manual or quick reference guides for your specific system. Many are available online and can be quickly downloaded to your mobile device.