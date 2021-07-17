Corn president highlights industry connections

RANDOLPH, Iowa — After retiring from dairy farming in 2010, one of Carl Jardon’s neighbors joked he would have more time to help with the corn board. Eleven years later, he is part of the leadership.

The southwest Iowa farmer serves as the Iowa Corn Growers Association president.

“(Commodity groups) do a lot of good for us, and I think it was just time I gave back and helped do that as well,” Jardon said. “It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve learned a lot and hopefully done some good.”

Jardon farms corn and seed beans with his brother, Joe, in Fremont County, Iowa. He also serves as a Soil and Water Conservation commissioner for the county, and sits on the Grassroots Network and Membership and Checkoff Committee for ICGA.

While Jardon picked up that extra time after leaving dairy farming, he quickly found ways to fill it with ICGA. He joked that the time commitment is “just four meetings,” but said there is a lot more to it than that.

“Just four meetings is a little inside joke,” Jardon said. “On an average week, I’m spending two to three hours for press releases or conference calls. In the spring and fall we aren’t doing as much because we have our day job, but we have meetings in the summer, our grassroots summit in August and then meeting starting again in November.”

He couples that with the national board meetings and groups such as the U.S. Grains Council and Meat Export Federation. Jardon said it keeps him plenty busy, but he still has fun being involved.