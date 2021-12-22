Economists answer carbon market questions

Andy Anderson is dipping his toe in the new carbon market.

Anderson, who farms in northern Iowa, wasn’t looking to make his income and business plan dependent on carbon, but he had heard about the idea of carbon trading and he was already considering making some switches on his farm.

If he could get paid to make those changes, he was open to the idea. But he wasn’t looking to spend all his time tracking carbon.

“I have a full-time job farming,” he says.

That is probably a healthy approach to the carbon market, says Ben Gordon, carbon and ecosystem global portfolio leader for Corteva.

Gordon says most farmers who look at carbon contracts are still going to make the vast majority of their income from the crop, not the carbon contract. But if they can implement good conservation practices and also make some extra income for doing so, then a carbon program may make sense.

“There are opportunities and challenges (in the carbon market),” says Shelby Myers, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation.

One of the biggest challenges is the early adopter issue. Most carbon markets will pay farmers for implementing new practices, such as no-till or cover crops. But they often don’t pay farmers for those same practices if they have already been using them for years. That is a challenge for farmers who have been using those practices, but Myers says the companies investing in the carbon market want to be able to point to changes made.