Economists answer carbon market questions

Andy Anderson is dipping his toe in the new carbon market.
Anderson, who farms in northern Iowa, wasn’t looking to make his income and business plan dependent on carbon, but he had heard about the idea of carbon trading and he was already considering making some switches on his farm.
If he could get paid to make those changes, he was open to the idea. But he wasn’t looking to spend all his time tracking carbon.
“I have a full-time job farming,” he says.
That is probably a healthy approach to the carbon market, says Ben Gordon, carbon and ecosystem global portfolio leader for Corteva.
Gordon says most farmers who look at carbon contracts are still going to make the vast majority of their income from the crop, not the carbon contract. But if they can implement good conservation practices and also make some extra income for doing so, then a carbon program may make sense.
“There are opportunities and challenges (in the carbon market),” says Shelby Myers, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation.
One of the biggest challenges is the early adopter issue. Most carbon markets will pay farmers for implementing new practices, such as no-till or cover crops. But they often don’t pay farmers for those same practices if they have already been using them for years. That is a challenge for farmers who have been using those practices, but Myers says the companies investing in the carbon market want to be able to point to changes made.
Another problem is verification. There is no single USDA standard for what constitutes a carbon credit. The Growing Climate Solutions Act was introduced in Congress this year and was passed by the Senate by a 92-8 vote but is still pending in the House. It would authorize a study of the market by the USDA and eventually the establishment of certification standards by the USDA.
In many ways the carbon market is in a place similar to where the organic market was 25 years ago, before the USDA stepped in to establish national organic standards, according to Alejandro Plastina, an economist at Iowa State University.
“Carbon credits have been around for a number of years,” Plastina says, citing their use by power plants and other industrial participants.
Agriculture accounts for a small percentage of the carbon problem, but it holds the possibility of helping other industries as they try to offset their own carbon use. Because of that there are now a dozen or so agricultural carbon credit programs. Most will authorize some sort of payment for starting new conservation practices such as no-till or ridge-till farming and cover crops, Plastina says. But some programs pay for the practice while others do testing and pay for how much carbon they determine is put in the ground. The contracts vary in length and detail.
Plastina says it is possible that if the USDA establishes uniform carbon standards, the market could take off in much the same way the organic market did two decades ago.
But there are concerns. Farmers and farm organizations shouldn’t oversell the economic or environmental impact of the programs, Plastina says. If they do and testing eventually shows the gains are small and temporary, it could hurt the market and farmers in the long run.
Gordon is up front in saying Corteva is first and foremost an agricultural company that sells seed and other inputs.
“It has to make sense agronomically for farmers,” he says of the climate programs, explaining that the payments alone won’t be enough to justify major cropping changes. But they can be used to reward farmers who were already considering changes.
Most programs will pay farmers somewhere from $3 to $30 per acre.
The best advice is to look at the programs, talk to an attorney about the risks and rewards, and to go into the carbon market with open eyes, Myers says.
For Anderson, the road to the carbon market began with a company he was already working with on other issues. There was a comfort level. The program he signed up with was also flexible and included opt-outs. And since he was already working with that company, the process of gathering and sharing information was simpler.
He says the move toward doing no-till on his farm was one he was already dealing with. Adding a carbon credit program at the same time was not a big step.