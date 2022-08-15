Cattle experts stress need to know hay’s nutrient profile

Editor’s note: The following was written by Lisa Moser with the Kansas State Research and Extension news service for the university website on July 26.
In much the same way, beef producers who know the nutrient profile of the hay they are feeding their herds are better able to match the right supplement strategy to meet the needs of the cow, said the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute experts on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.
“For a dry cow, the nutrient needs are much lower than for a first-calf heifer or lactating cow, so by doing hay testing, producers can use that information to deliver the highest-quality hay to the females that need it the most,” said K-State veterinarian Bob Larson.
The experts said not all hay necessarily needs to be tested annually, but there are times when it is important to test.
“Producers who can fairly accurately estimate the quality of hay based on previous testing or many years of monitoring cow condition won’t necessarily need to test hay as long as it is compared to hay harvested at about the same maturity from the same field or pasture,” Larson said.
He noted because typically less is known about purchased hay compared to raised hay, off-farm hay should almost always be tested prior to purchasing.
Nutritionist Phillip Lancaster said it is beneficial to evaluate hay that is newly acquired.
“When testing, there are two main things to look at on the report: the amount of protein, and some estimate of digestibility,” Lancaster said. “Total digestible nutrients (or TDN) will help us know how much energy is in the hay, and that is the nutrient that cattle need in the greatest quantity.”
Veterinarian Brad White added it is important to get a correct sample of the hay when testing.
“You don’t have to test every bale, but you do need to get a representative sample from the cuttings,” White said.