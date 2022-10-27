Drought raises concerns for forage supply, quality

Drought conditions throughout much of the growing season have taken a bite out of forage and hay production.

Aaron Saeugling, Extension forage specialist with Iowa State University based in southwest Iowa, says quantities vary depending on rainfall.

“We had those dry pockets in our area, so those regions are short on hay,” he says, adding other regions of Iowa are seeing the same situation.

That means cow-calf producers will need to find an alternative feed stuff to partially replace hay.

“Corn stalks will be more valuable, and I think we saw more silage chopped than what we usually see,” Saeugling says. “But it took more acres to fill those bags this year.”

Parts of Missouri also are short of hay, says Craig Roberts, Extension forage specialist with the University of Missouri.

“Northern Missouri seems to be in decent shape, and we even had some flooding in the northwest part of the state,” he says. “But it’s a different story in the Ozarks. It’s been very dry in the southern part of the state.”

Roberts says a bale of grass hay is selling in the $50 to $60 range in some areas.

“We did get some rain late, so I have seen some producers baling hay in September, which is somewhat unusual,” he says.

Hay quality is all over the board.

“Fescue is toxic, but the hay is half as toxic as the pasture,” Roberts says.

Stockpiling may not have been an option this year.

“Fall growth was pretty low and it’s mostly been grazed hard up until that point,” Roberts says.

He says trouble finding fertilizer has also likely cut into regrowth.

Saeugling says forage testing should be a must this year.

“That’s always something you want in a drought year,” he says.

Saeugling also recommends getting forage testing before making a purchase.

If quality is a concern, he also suggests working with a nutritionist to ensure cattle are getting the nutrients they require.