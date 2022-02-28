Fungicide doesn’t show boost in 2021 study

Editor’s note: The following was written by Daren Mueller, Iowa State University associate professor and Extension plant pathologist, for the Integrated Crop Management blog Feb. 14.
Foliar fungicides were evaluated across seven Iowa State University research and demonstration farms to determine their performance for disease and yield response on soybean in 2021.
A total of 15 fungicides containing single and multiple active ingredients were evaluated at each location. Fungicide treatments were laid out in randomized complete block design with four replications. Plot size ranged from 25.5 to 40 feet long and 10 to 15 feet wide (4 rows, 30-inch inter-row spacing).
Soybean cultivar NK S25-E3 was planted in all locations except in Crawfordsville, where Merschmans Arthur 2230E was planted. Corn was planted in the previous year in all the locations.
All fungicides were sprayed using a self-propelled research sprayer at recommended rates at the beginning of pod (R3 growth stage) with nonionic surfactant (Induce at 0.3% v/v). Foliar diseases were assessed when soybeans reached the R6 (full seed) growth stage.
Septoria brown spot progression was assessed by measuring the height of the highest infected leaf in the canopy, and the disease severity was estimated as the percent of leaf area covered by the disease on the highest infected leaves. A total of two assessments, one in each row (a couple plants per row), were collected and averaged for a plot.
Other foliar fungal diseases were also assessed, including frogeye leaf spot and Cercospora leaf blight if present in 10 leaves in the upper canopy of each plot.
Total seed weight/plot and moisture were measured with a 2009 Almaco SPC20 research plot combine. Seed weight was adjusted to 13% moisture and yield was calculated in bushels per acre.
In 2021, the precipitation pattern during the season was different across the locations. Ames and Sutherland received less cumulative precipitation than the other locations. However, the total precipitation and precipitation occurred in August — the critical month for foliar disease development — was fairly low in most of the locations compared to the year like 2018 when severe foliar disease symptoms was observed throughout the state.
Frogeye leaf spot and Septoria brown spot were the two diseases observed most frequently, but both occurred at very low levels in all locations. Frogeye leaf spot severity was less than 1% and Septoria brown spot severity was about 6% in check plots.
Fungicide effect was not statistically significant for both diseases, perhaps because of the very low level of disease. No other foliar disease were observed at significant level in any locations.
Yield response to fungicide also was not statistically significant. In 2021, overall soybean yield was greater than 2020. Check plots, when all the locations were combined, yielded 64.3 bu/acre. No fungicides produced statistically greater yield than check, although yield in some fungicide treatment was numerically greater.
Soybean fungicides can provide yield benefits when there are foliar diseases. Some reports show yield benefit of fungicides at low levels of disease or when disease was absent, but this is not consistent.
Cercospora sojina and Septoria glycines strains resistant to QoI fungicides were confirmed throughout Iowa a few years ago. Judicious use of fungicides and an integrated method of disease management that does not depend only on fungicides should be used to manage the diseases and preserve the efficacy of existing fungicides.
Disease management practices such as crop rotation, planting disease-resistant cultivars, and application of fungicides with multiple modes of action can all be used slow selecting for fungicide resistance.