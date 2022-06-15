Fungicides no help for hail damage

Editor’s note: The following was written by Connie Strunk, South Dakota State University Extension plant pathology field specialist, for the university’s website June 6.
Recent storms brought along rain, severe wind, sand blasting and, in some cases, hail. Many growers are wondering if a fungicide application is needed to protect their crops from any damage.
Research conducted on corn using simulated hail damage in Illinois did not show significant yield increases from fungicide applications of Headline, Quadris or Quilt. In Wisconsin, research conducted under natural hail events showed that Headline on corn (at R2 stage of growth) and Headline, Quilt and Stratego on soybeans (at R3 stage of growth) also did not result in increased yield.
Bacterial diseases, which mainly infect plants through wounds or natural plant openings, may be elevated due to plants damaged by hail or sand blasting. Bacterial diseases observed after hail or sand blasting may include bacterial pustule and bacterial blight on soybean and bacterial leaf streak and Goss’s wilt on corn. Fungicides do not offer protection against these bacterial diseases.
Fungal pathogens do not require a wound (such as from hail or sand blasting) for infection to occur. Applying fungicides on hail-damaged plants should only be warranted if there are significant fungal diseases developing on these plants.
Fungicides protect the yield potential of plants if significant diseases are present but do not improve the yield potential of crops.
Both corn and soybeans should grow out of slight hail injury, unless the growing point was damaged. Recommended fungicide timings for soybean are between R1 (white mold) and R3 for other fungal diseases and corn between VT and R1.