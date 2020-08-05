Editor’s note: The following was written by Ruth Beck for the South Dakota State University Extension website published on July 20.
The majority of residual herbicides have begun to lose their effectiveness at this point in the growing season. In most annual crops, canopy closure is occurring and this, along with time of year, will reduce new weed germination. However, Palmer amaranth is one weed species that will continue to germinate throughout the growing season.
Palmer amaranth is an aggressive weed from the pigweed family. Palmer amaranth will begin to germinate when soil temperatures reach 62° and continue until September. Germination of this weed species will increase with light exposure; therefore, places to scout for late patches are areas where canopy closure is not complete or along field edges and road ditches.
Palmer amaranth will not only germinate late in the season, it is also known for its rapid growth, prolific seed production and its ability to overcome different herbicide families. A dioecious plant, Palmer amaranth has female and male parts on separate plants. This gives this species genetic diversity and the ability to rapidly develop resistance to various herbicide families.
Pigweed type weeds abound in the landscape and are one of the most common weeds found in annual cropping systems. Waterhemp, redroot, tumble and prostrate pigweeds are all very common weeds and bear a strong resemblance to Palmer amaranth. Therefore, when managing Palmer amaranth, proper identification is important.
Palmer amaranth identification
Palmer amaranth has a smooth stem, unlike many of the other members of the pigweed family.
Waterhemp and Palmer amaranth are the only two members of this species with smooth stems.
Palmer amaranth also has a very long petiole. This is the stem that attaches the leaf to the main stem. In Palmer amaranth, this stem piece will continue to grow through the life of the plant. Therefore, the older and lower leaves will have the longest petioles.
Often the petiole is longer than the leaf blade. This will not be the case in Waterhemp or Redroot pigweed. This characteristic is unique to Palmer amaranth and a key identification characteristic.
The long petiole helps the Palmer amaranth plant to collect sunlight and photosynthesize efficiently. The length of the petiole allows the older leaves to access the sun throughout the plant’s life. This gives the plants a whorled look from the top.
The desired goal is to scout susceptible fields early and identify this weed prior to seed development. However, if seed heads have developed, Palmer can often be identified by its long snaky terminal seed head.
Management
There are few if any herbicide options to manage Palmer amaranth once it reaches 6 inches or more in height. Producers will need to hand pull. Mowing and chopping may help. However, when Palmer amaranth is cut off, it can come back from the base of the plant quite rapidly. So mowed areas need to be watched closely for regrowth. SDSU Extension’s Identification and Management of Palmer Amaranth in South Dakota publication provides more details on Palmer amaranth.