MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University agricultural economists have taken a different approach than most to determine the risk farmers face in growing crops under increasingly higher average temperatures.
The results indicate that yield risk will increase in response to warmer weather, with a 1 degree Celsius increase associated with yield risk increasing by approximately 32% for corn and 11% for soybeans, according to a university news release.
K-State economists Edward Perry, Jesse Tack and Jisang Yu conducted the analysis using roughly 30,000 county-by-year observations from a relatively untapped source of information included in “cause of loss,” or COL data. That information is part of insurance indemnity payment data.
COL data is publicly available and maintained by the USDA Risk Management Agency. The economists investigated data from 1989 to 2014. The research has been published in Nature Communications.
“We find that warming temperatures on average are associated with higher risk, and our results suggest that the cost of insurance per unit of liability — the premium rate — will increase as a result,” said Tack, who is an associate professor in the K-State Department of Agricultural Economics.
He said that warming weather is expected to reduce average yields for many of the major dryland corn and soybean production regions in the United States. What is less clear is if the variability around lower average yields will change. That’s important for several reasons, including that unexpected yield shortfalls can dramatically affect producers’ well-being, especially if they are deep or stack up over multiple years.
Federally subsidized crop insurance can provide some protection, Tack said, but producers must pay a portion of the premium and premiums are based on how risky production is.
Perry noted their estimates indicate rising temperatures will have different effects in different parts of the country. In some northern regions, higher temperatures will actually reduce downside risk.
The team also found that the increase in production losses linked to drought are larger than those linked to heat, and that the combined heat/drought increases are larger than the combined excess moisture/cold decreases on average across U.S. dryland counties, Yu said.
The analysis highlights the important role of heat and drought stress in increasing yield risk. Both are associated with increased risk when temperatures rise, even if rainfall levels are normal, Yu said.