Hemp grower persists despite challenges

Some new hemp growers in the Midwest disappear as quickly as a puff of smoke. But others, including Demarkius Medley, continue to grow despite a variety of challenges.

Industrial hemp has become the most profitable part of his small urban farm in western Illinois.

“There is a market for craft-style growers,” he said.

Comparable to the demand for local products for craft beers, hemp processors favor locally grown ingredients, said the owner of Greenlords Inc. in Galesburg, Illinois.

While 43,000 farmers grow soybeans in Illinois, Medley is among only 483 licensed hemp growers in the state in 2021, according to the Department of Agriculture. The number of growers is down from 2019 when there were 646, according to Krista Lisser, Illinois Department of Agriculture public information officer.

Even so, there is more hemp than the processors and markets demand right now.

An important part of his success is having a processor, Indo Hy Organics in Chicago, Medley said.

“I think that the hemp market is over-saturated, and less farmers are growing this year. I think a lot of farms lost a lot of money growing it,” Medley said.

It hasn’t been easy so far. In the few years he has been in business, he has dealt with both police and thieves mistaking his crop for marijuana.

In September 2019, as he was close to harvesting his first industrial hemp crop, he worked on his Knox County property in the wee hours of the morning, wearing a headlamp in the darkness.

“I had a day job too, so I worked here before I left,” he said.