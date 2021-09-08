Missouri’s cotton, rice show potential

Southeast Missouri has seen some stretches of wet weather, as well as some hot summer days, but overall the fertile soil and widespread use of irrigation are working toward another good crop.

Ivan Cuvaca, agronomist with the University of Missouri Extension based in New Madrid County, says both of Missouri’s southern crops, cotton and rice, are showing good potential in late summer.

“They look pretty good,” he says. “Actually cotton looks really good.”

Cuvaca says there have been a few challenges along the way.

“In rice, I have seen some weed control issues,” he says.

Among these weed challenges is peaweed, he says. But overall the crop seems to be in good shape.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything of major concern in rice,” Cuvaca says.

The growing season has brought periods of abundant rainfall.

“It’s been wet,” Cuvaca says.

There were also some stretches of hot days. Irrigation helps many of the crops. However, many of the dryland, non-irrigated crops, especially those on sandier soil types, have shown some stress.

But Cuvaca was also pleasantly surprised at the lack of major disease issues.

“I was expecting to see some disease issues, but I haven’t really seen that,” he says.

Clay Hawes, who farms in New Madrid County, says the wet weather impacted some applications, but producers have been able to adjust. The crop is showing signs of getting closer to harvest.

“Most of the chemical applications on cotton have been with crop dusters due to wet soil conditions,” Hawes says. “The tops of cotton acreage are starting to bloom.”