Northeast Iowa farmer takes more time to get soil right

JESUP, Iowa — After waiting several weeks to plant, work in Iowa began in earnest in the second week of May.

Farmers in Northeast Iowa had to wait an extra couple of days with more rain swinging through, but they are finally moving in Black Hawk County.

“It’s about time,” Dave Strempke said.

The Northeast Iowa farmer was planting just outside Jesup, Iowa, May 12 and said it was just his second day planting for the 2022 season. Strempke said he and other farmers had a little longer to wait because there were concerns about sidewall compaction. If the soil can’t form a proper seedbed, seed-to-soil contact can suffer, leading to growth issues in the crop.

He said much of his area is moving as quick as they can to get planted. The region has seen the slowest start to the planting season out of the nine crop reporting districts, with only 5% of corn planted so far. Last year, farmers were 79% complete with corn at this time.

All the soil in the region is either rated in adequate or surplus moisture. The East Central region is the only other district in Iowa that has no soil rated short or very short.

Despite the delays, Strempke said there shouldn’t be many issues moving forward if Mother Nature permits.

“Everyone got what they need on already,” he said. “If you don’t have your inputs, you are living in a vacuum. We’ve known about the high prices for a while now, and it hurts, but you got to do what you got to do to keep the crop going.”

