SAN ANTONIO, Texas — No decision has been made yet on whether there will be a third year of Market Facilitation Program payments.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue addressed a tweet from President Trump that indicated another round of trade aid could be in the cards, during a press conference Feb. 28 at Commodity Classic here. He stressed it’s still a question of if it is needed and not when it will be coming.
“I don’t believe the Market Facilitation Program was created as a price support program,” Perdue said. “If we go back to export levels that we’ve seen in the past, and prices don’t rise, then we need to look at the level of productivity individually and corporately in order to adjust that.”
Perdue said he realized how important these payments were to some farmers and how they impacted farm income in 2018 and 2019.
“It literally changed the colors of bottom lines, certainly when we look at the numbers overall,” Perdue said. “These have been tough years — prevented plant acres last year of 20 million, and then trade disruption and retaliation, even quality problems have contributed. Everyone has appreciated the Market Facilitation Program.”
At this time, he said the USDA is not actively working on a payment plan for 2020.
Trade was still a hot topic at the conference for USDA’s top official, despite the signing of the U.S. Mexico-Canada Agreeement and the phase one agreement with China.
Exports have not picked up at the rate traders and producers were hoping, with one factor being the uncertainties of how coronavirus will impact the marketplace. Perdue said he’s been seeing more movement as February came to an end, indicating he is hopeful the issues have peaked.
“So far it hasn’t materialized and we just have to acknowledge that,” he said. “To get the trade there, the technical issues had to be resolved.”
With a presidential election coming up, Perdue said some of the global issues like trade and coronavirus could be politicized, but he is optimistic cooler heads will prevail.
“Anything can be used (politically),” Perdue said. “I’m optimistic that the phase one numbers that have been negotiated — hard, unilaterally enforceable numbers — will be met. Unless there are extenuating circumstances that are reasonable.”
Perdue also discussed the Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) that have been under scrutiny from commodity groups.
SREs are waivers that can be granted from the EPA to small oil refineries so they don’t have to abide by biofuel standards. In late-January, the Tenth Circuit Court ruled on a case that the EPA did not have the authority to issue extensions on waivers to three companies.
“The Tenth Circuit opinion was very favorable,” Perdue said. “We think it’s going to limit the amount of small refinery waivers extensively, and we think that’s where the policy is headed for the White House. They want to make sure they get it right, not fast.”
Perdue also mentioned rural broadband, saying some of the challenges in getting that infrastructure up comes from multinational suppliers “who act like they have territorial coverage.”
During his keynote address, he said much of the technology farmers use needs to be connected in some capacity.
“Let’s not forget when we talk about (infrastructure), let’s also put your voice to the ears of members of Congress as far as the need for broadband connectivity,” he said