Editor’s note: The following was written by Erin Hodgson, Iowa State University associate professor, and Ashley Dean, Extension specialist, for the Integrated Crop Management News website Jan. 13.
The 2019 growing season was challenging for farmers in many parts of the state, especially because cold and wet soil conditions in April significantly delayed planting.
Thistle caterpillar was the most abundant insect statewide, though multiple species of caterpillars, Japanese beetle, soybean aphid and soybean gall midge were observed in soybean.
Each year, the ISU Soybean Research Laboratory conducts insecticide efficacy evaluations for soybean aphid, but two new pests were included in 2019: Japanese beetle, an emerging pest in the Midwest, and soybean gall midge, a new pest not known to occur elsewhere.
Soybean aphid
We established one research plot for soybean aphid at the Iowa State University Northwest Research Farm in Sutherland, Iowa. Colonization by soybean aphid was slightly delayed in 2019, with initial colonization occurring in July. Exponential growth occurred in August, and we saw a nine-fold increase in aphid populations in just one week.
Peak aphid populations occurred in early September at 1,783 aphids/plant, which is nearly triple the economic injury level for soybean aphid. Since economic infestations occurred late in the season (at full seed set), yield differences among treatments were not dramatic.
Japanese beetle
Japanese beetle evaluations occurred at the ISU Northeast Research Farm in Nashua, Iowa, and the ISU Johnson Research Farm in Ames, Iowa. Japanese beetle abundance is difficult to estimate because this pest is highly mobile; however, peak beetle populations occurred in early August at 9.75 and 11 beetles per 10 sweeps in Ames and Nashua, respectively.
Higher beetle numbers were observed in the untreated control and Transform (active ingredient: sulfoxaflor) plots; however, the level of defoliation was low and did not translate to measurable yield loss.