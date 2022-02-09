Reducing Bt acres will affect cost, control

Editor’s note: The following was written by Bruce Potter, Ken Ostlie, Bill Hutchison, Angie Peltier and Anthony Hanson, University of Minnesota Extension specialists, for the university’s Minnesota Crop News website Jan. 20.
The economics of corn production challenge many farmers to minimize production costs. Hybrid selection is one way to reduce costs.
Planting corn hybrids without Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) proteins for protection against European corn borer (ECB), corn rootworm or both will reduce seed costs. However, if not careful, farmers could inadvertently reduce crop revenues if they select hybrids without considering yield potential or insect populations in their fields.
Bt traits protect the yield potential of a hybrid, but yield benefits only occur when targeted insect population densities are above economic injury levels. When insect pressure is low or absent, economic benefit with trait-protected hybrids only occurs if higher costs are offset by greater yields.
Switching to less-expensive non-Bt seed can be a good strategy when yields are comparable or when seed cost savings exceed any reduced yield potential plus prospective insect losses. In many 2022 fields, planting corn without a Bt trait can work well, if you recognize and account for potential risk from ECB and other insect pests.
ECB history
Between its introduction in the 1940s and the advent of corn hybrids with Bt traits, ECB was responsible for significant yield losses. After initially feeding on leaf tissue or pollen, third-stage larvae injure corn as they tunnel into the stalks, ear tips and ear shanks. This injury reduces yield by interrupting the flow of water and nutrients. Harvestability is reduced when affected stalks lodge or break, or when tunnels in the shank cause ear drop.
Since the adoption of Bt corn 26 years ago, Bt use rates in Minnesota had grown to as high as 84% of the total acres planted in 2017-18. During 2021, Bt hybrids comprised 86% of Minnesota corn acres, slightly higher than the 84% national average.
ECB populations in Minnesota, and throughout most of the Midwest, have been effectively suppressed by similar Bt adoption rates. ECB populations continue to be low in Minnesota where Bt use has remained high since 2007.
The average density in known non-Bt fields remains much lower than the traditional economic threshold levels for ECB (typically greater than 0.5 larvae/plant). Forty fields known to lack a Bt trait were sampled and averaged 0.0475 larvae/plant.
Resistance management
From an area-wide and long-term resistance management view, it is prudent to maintain Bt-susceptible ECB in the state. Non-Bt, or “refuge,” corn is necessary to produce moths that have had less exposure to Bt traits as larvae, and thus should continue to be susceptible to Bt.
Matings between moths from non-Bt and Bt fields should continue to keep the frequency of Bt-resistance genes low in the local ECB population.
For ECB, this continues to be one of the ongoing success stories with Bt traits. The 2021 fall survey did not reveal any fields with suspected Bt-resistance, and the prolonged low ECB populations levels suggest Bt traits continue to work well.
Managing ECB
Going into the summer of 2022, ECB populations should remain generally low. However, scattered reports of damage to non-Bt corn demonstrate ECB is still present and thus continues to reflect a yield threat.
Crop consultants and crop advisors often note building corn borer populations after several years of planting non-Bt corn. That said, a temporary increase in acres planted to non-Bt corn should not dramatically increase the risk of economic damage from ECB in the near-term, particularly if the non-Bt fields are surrounded by several Bt fields.
However, this risk likely increases as the proportion of local fields planted to non-Bt increases, particularly where the local shift away from Bt dominates the locale for several years and where non-Bt corn is planted in large contiguous blocks.
Because ECB colonizes over 100 host plants, such as sweet corn, peppers, green beans, and wild and cultivated hemp, there are ample hosts available in the Midwest region for ECB to maintain low-level populations. The species will not go extinct any time soon. Therefore, if growers choose to plant less Bt corn longer-term, ECB populations would be expected to increase.
Risk of yield loss from ECB can be reduced if you scout fields and apply a labeled insecticide where needed. Early and late-planted fields will be most attractive to egg-laying first- and second-generation moths of the multivoltine biotype, respectively. These fields should be scouted for ECB if planted to a hybrid without an above-ground Bt trait.
In contrast, it takes univoltine larvae longer to complete development, so moths of this biotype produce an adult flight in-between the multivoltine first- and second-generation moths. Where the univoltine biotype strain occurs, scouting should target fields from pre-tassel to near pollination when the flight is underway, typically mid-July to early August.
Mixed infestations can occur with overlapping and prolonged scouting windows throughout the summer.
Bt traits are a form of insurance. Moving away from Bt traits means that you are assuming the risk of insect attack and timely scouting will be critical for optimal management.
Recently, growers who have reduced their reliance on Bt hybrids (and cost) typically plan for gradual reductions, e.g., from 80% Bt the previous year to 70-75% Bt acres. This approach allows flexibility in reducing costs while not exposing the entire farm to the risk of ECB damage.
Of course, when reducing the use of Bt hybrids, growers also need access to non-Bt hybrids that will still provide the necessary agronomic traits, desired maturities for their location, and competitive yields.