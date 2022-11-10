Safety should come first with anhydrous ammonia applications

Editor’s note: The following was written by Angie Rieck-Hinz, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist in north central Iowa, and Joshua Michel, field agronomist in northeast Iowa, for the Integrated Crop Management blog Oct. 28.
It’s the time of year when farmers and retailers turn to thoughts about next year’s growing season, including fall anhydrous ammonia (NH3) applications for the next year’s corn crop.
The term “anhydrous” means without water. Because NH3 contains little to no water, it aggressively seeks out moisture, whether in soils or in your body. As NH3 seeks out water, ammonia hydroxide is formed which is extremely caustic and can result in severe burns to your skin, eyes and respiratory tract.
Low-dose exposure can cause irritation to eyes and skin that may result in burning or coughing. Higher dose exposure and/or longer length of exposure can cause severe irritation, permanent damage to tissues including blindness, and even suffocation due to cell and membrane rupture in your respiratory tract.
People are also reading…
Another concern is the low boiling point of anhydrous ammonia. As liquid anhydrous ammonia vaporizes it has a temperature of -28 degrees, which can cause severe frostbite-type burns.
Under normal temperature and pressure, NH3 is colorless gas that is lighter than air. NH3 is stored, transported and handled as a liquid via pressured tanks. Once the pressure is released, i.e., broken valve, broken hose or even application into soil, it returns to a gas and is capable of moving quickly into the atmosphere. Windy conditions may also move NH3 considerable distances.
Every precaution should be taken when filling tanks, coupling hoses, transporting tanks and applying NH3.
- Always wear NH3-rated gloves and ventless goggles. Gloves should have long cuffs so the cuffs can be rolled to catch drips. Always be fully clothed in long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and closed-toe shoes when working with NH3.
- Never wear contact lenses when working with NH3 or maintaining equipment.
- If an exposure to NH3 does occur, flush all exposed areas with water for at least 15 minutes. To facilitate this, always carry a personal eyewash bottle on you at all times when working with NH3 and application equipment. This can help buy you time to get to your emergency water supply.
- Do not apply lotions, oils or ointments to skin as this may intensify damage.
- Each NH3 nurse tank must contain at least 5 gallons of emergency water supply. During freezing weather, keep an extra 5-gallon emergency water supply in the tractor/applicator cab to help reduce chances of the emergency supply being unavailable due to being frozen.
- Keep emergency water supplies clean, filled and accessible at all times.
- Always use safety chains and a locking hitch pin when pulling nurse tanks.
Do not attempt to rescue a victim that is exposed to a continuous stream of anhydrous ammonia. Any attempt will likely result in additional victims. Rescuers must wear a self-contained breathing apparatus and protective clothing in order to stay safe.