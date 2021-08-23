Survey: Growers adopt tools to fight SCN

Results of a recent study funded by the United Soybean Board reveal outreach conducted by the Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition has moved more soybean growers to actively manage soybean cyst nematode, the No. 1 yield-grabbing pathogen of the soybean crop in North America.
Depending on the tools growers use, 6% to 18% more are actively managing soybean cyst nematode resistance than in 2015, which protects soybean yields and profitability, according to a news release from the SCN Coalition.
In 2020 the coalition repeated a 2015 study of almost 1,000 soybean growers in 17 states. In 2015 the study revealed only 39% of growers were rotating sources of genetic soybean cyst nematode despite the overuse of PI 88788, a source of soybean cyst nematode resistance used in 95% of soybean cyst nematode-resistant soybean varieties, which has led to reduced effectiveness at protecting yields against soybean cyst nematode.
However, results from the 2020 survey showed that 49% of soybean growers are now rotating sources of genetic soybean cyst nematode resistance and 25% identified Peking as their resistance source.
The 2015 study eventually led to the formation of the Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition to move more growers to actively manage soybean cyst nematode. The coalition includes university scientists from 28 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada, grower checkoff organizations including the North Central Soybean Research Program, the United Soybean Board and several state soybean promotion boards, and corporate partners.
The 2020 study found several significant results:
- 49% of growers said they were rotating sources of genetic soybean cyst nematode resistance, which is an increase from 39% in 2015.
- 25% of growers identified Peking as a source of soybean cyst nematode resistance, which is an increase from 15% in 2015.
- 40% of growers said they use a nematode-protectant seed treatment, which is an increase from 22% in 2015.
- 77% of growers said they were rotating non-host crops such as corn and wheat, which is an increase from 71% in 2015.
- 66% of growers said they were planting soybean cyst nematode-resistant soybean varieties, which is an increase from 59% in 2015.
In the 2020 study, soybean growers reported they perceive soybean cyst nematode reduces yield by 5.1 bushels per acre. However data from 15 years of variety trial experiments in growers’ fields in Iowa revealed increased reproduction of soybean cyst nematode populations on PI 88788-resistant varieties can decrease yield by as much as 14 bushels per acre, which represents a 23% yield loss.
North Dakota State University Plant Pathologist and Coalition leader Sam Markell said survey results showcase the impact of an effective public/private partnership and the benefit of the checkoff, which also supports research aimed at providing new practical tools in the future in the fight against soybean cyst nematode.
“The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition has ignited tens of thousands of growers to actively manage soybean cyst nematode, which impacts millions of soybean acres annually,” he said. “That many more growers protecting their yield from the No. 1 yield-robbing disease in the U.S. translates into hundreds of millions of dollars in soybean growers’ pockets.
“Scientists are making discoveries that will improve sustainability of the soybean supply,” he said. “It’s critical to keep our private partners informed about this research, so they are better equipped with the resources needed to bring these tools to soybean growers in the future.”